Thailand to sell $2 billion of savings bonds to finance stimulus measures
BANGKOK — Thailand will sell 60 billion baht ($2 billion) of government savings bonds next month to help finance stimulus measures to mitigate the impact of its latest coronavirus outbreak, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The bonds are part of a larger 1 trillion baht borrowing plan to cope with the epidemic.
